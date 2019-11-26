UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Frozen 2' Ices Out Competition At N. American Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

'Frozen 2' ices out competition at N. American box office

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Disney's new release "Frozen 2" iced out competitors to top North American box offices over the weekend, taking in $130.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The film follows the beloved characters from 2013 hit "Frozen," as they travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest in search of the origin of Queen Elsa's (voiced by Idina Menzel) magical ice powers.

"Frozen 2," which has come out just in time for the winter holidays, set a November record for an animated movie and secured the third-best start for an animated film behind fellow Disney titles "Incredibles 2" (2018) and "Finding Dory" (2016), according to Variety.

In second was last week's leader, "Ford v. Ferrari," with nearly $16 million. The Fox film is based on the true story of how a team at Ford built a car to challenge Ferrari's longtime dominance of France's classic 24-hour Le Mans race.

New Sony release "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," a drama about a journalist's relationship with beloved television star Fred Rogers (played by Tom Hanks), debuted in third place with $13.3 million.

Thriller "21 Bridges" opened at fourth, taking in $9.2 million. The new movie from STX Films stars Chadwick Boseman as an NYPD detective who shuts down all 21 of Manhattan's bridges to find two suspected cop killers.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Midway" ($4.6 million) "Playing with Fire" ($4.5 million) "The Good Liar" ($3.4 million) "Charlie's Angels" ($3.2 million)"Last Christmas" ($3.1 million)"Joker" ($2.7 million).

Related Topics

Fire Film And Movies Christmas Holidays France Car Le Mans Manhattan Tom Hanks Colombian Peso November 2016 2018 TV All From Industry Ferrari Top Ford Race Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 seconds ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

9 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

9 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

9 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.