Fruit pickers sweat as virus flares in northern Spain

Fraga, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :In the verdant orchards of northeastern Spain, Guinean national Said Doumbia is picking nectarines in a job that earns him just 5.25 Euros (nearly $6) per hour.

After a long day in the sun, he's exhausted but when he finally clocks off, he must have his temperature taken before entering the sports hall where he's staying -- the complex has been set up especially for seasonal workers following a flareup of the virus.

Thousands of immigrant workers come to this fertile valley in the Aragon region every year but a fresh outbreak of infections has worried the authorities.

To tackle the problem, the small town of Fraga on Thursday opened temporary accommodation for up to 50 workers who had been sleeping outside and to detect new cases of COVID-19.