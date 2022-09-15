Frustrated Celtic settle for draw against Shakhtar

Warsaw, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Celtic were left to rue a host of missed chances as Ange Postecoglou's side drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Artem Bondarenko's own goal gave Celtic an early lead in Shakhtar's temporary home in the Polish capital, but Mykhailo Mudryk equalised with a thumping finish after running in behind the visitors' defence.

The Scottish champions forced Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin into a series of saves and spurned late chances as they had to settle for a point, their first in the competition since their last appearance in 2017-18.

"Obviously we need that second goal and we had good chances to get it, but from my perspective I can't ask any more of them," said Postecoglou.

"We'll get our rewards if we keep playing that kind of football and showing that kind of commitment." "More significant than the point was the performance," he added.

After paying the price for not capitalising on a strong start in last week's 3-0 loss to Real Madrid, Celtic threatened with just a minute gone in Warsaw, where Shakhtar are playing their European home games due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kyogo Furuhashi found his route to goal blocked by Trubin, but the Hoops soon made the breakthrough as Sead Haksabanovic slid the ball through for Reo Hatate, whose attempt deflected off Bondarenko and trickled into the net.

Celtic nearly made it 2-0 when Moritz Jenz's shot was kept out by Trubin's leg. It proved a key stop as Shakhtar quickly levelled.

Georgiy Sudakov threaded a pass through the Celtic backline, with Mudryk racing on to it before lashing an unerring finish past Joe Hart.

Hart denied Shakhtar a second by turning behind a curling strike from former Celtic forward Marian Shved, while Trubin shovelled away a dipping shot by Portuguese winger Jota to start the second half.

Matt O'Riley's effort from range was tipped to safety as Celtic continued to create opportunities, with substitutes Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda both going agonisingly close late on.