UrduPoint.com

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges In US

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to criminal charges in US

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges in a New York court related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, according to media reports.

The former founder and FTX CEO is facing eight charges from US prosecutors amid the sudden collapse of the company and hedge fund Alameda Research.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Bankman-Fried arrived at court in a black SUV, wearing a black suit, according to Anadolu Agency footage.

CNBC reported that a new task force has been announced by Federal prosecutors to recover victim assets as part of an ongoing investigation.

"The Southern District of New York is working around the clock to respond to the implosion of FTX," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, cited by CNBC. Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested Dec. 12 in The Bahamas, extradited Dec. 22 to the US and taken immediately to the District Court for the Southern District of New York. He faces up to 115 years in prison if he is convicted on all eight charges filed by the US Justice Department.

Related Topics

Exchange Company New York Bahamas Cryptocurrency Criminals Media All From Court

Recent Stories

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

9 minutes ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

1 hour ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.