Fudan University ready for enhancing cooperation with Pakistani academic institutions

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Fudan University Shanghai is ready to further enhancing cooperation with Pakistani academic institutions in the disciplines of medical, public health, business management and new engineering technologies.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador China, Moin Ul Haque, who visited Fudan University Shanghai, President of the University, Xu Ningsheng expressed readiness for further enhancing cooperation with Pakistan academic institutions.

Ambassador expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation with Fudan university particularly mentioning noting the contributions of the Pakistan Study Center being hosted by the University for over last one decade and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Consortium of Universities Secretariat also based at Fudan.

Together with the newly established China-Pakistan Education Centre, a solid platform has been created for enhancing academic and educational ties between Fudan University and Pakistani universities and research institutes in various disciplines.

Ambassador Haque also appreciated the university leadership for taking good care of Pakistani students during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The two sides agreed to share proposals to further enhance institutional linkages and mutual cooperation in the education and research fields.

Vice President of Fudan University, Director of Pakistan Study Centre and Consul General of Pakistani in Shanghai were also present during the meeting.