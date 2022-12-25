SANAA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) –:A fuel crisis has forced the largest hospital in Yemen's central Taiz province to stop operations on Sunday, according to the hospital.

In a statement, Al-Thawra General Hospital said fuel shortage has caused all hospital's sections to shut down.

"The lives of patients at the hospital are at risk," the hospital warned.

Al-Thawra hospital runs on fuel donations from UN agencies and international organizations, in addition to fuel shipments from the local authorities.