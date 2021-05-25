UrduPoint.com
Fuel Tanker Explodes In Nigeria's Economic Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Fuel tanker explodes in Nigeria's economic hub

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A fuel tanker carrying diesel exploded on Tuesday morning after losing control and falling off the road here in Nigeria's economic hub, with no casualty reported.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, told reporters that the explosion occurred around a bus stop in the Egbeda area of Lagos when the fuel tanker experienced a brake failure and fell off the road, causing panic among local residents.

"There are no casualties and no property damaged by the blaze. The fire has been successfully subdued," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, zone coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency, also confirmed to Xinhua that no life was lost in the incident.

A post-incident assessment will be carried out and the wreckage will be removed from the road, Farinloye said.

