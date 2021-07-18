Fuel truck blast kills 13 in Kenya: police

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Thirteen people were killed and many others injured when an overturned petrol tanker caught fire and exploded on a highway in western Kenya, police said Sunday.

"We counted twelve bodies at the scene. Another person died in hospital from their injuries," said Charles Chacha, a local police chief in Siaya County where the accident occurred late Saturday.