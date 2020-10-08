UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuel Truck Blast Kills Five In Lagos: Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Fuel truck blast kills five in Lagos: emergency services

Lagos, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A gas-laden truck exploded and caught fire early Thursday in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, leaving five dead and three others seriously injured and destroying dozens of homes and shops, the emergency services said.

The incident -- the latest in a string of fuel accidents in Nigeria -- occurred at around 6:00 am as the truck was offloading gas at a depot in the district of Baruwa-Ipaja, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP.

He said rescue workers promptly deployed to the scene.

"We have recovered five charred bodies and rescued three others -- a woman and her children -- from the scene," he said.

Farinloye said those injured were receiving treatment "for severe burns" at a nearby hospital.

He said over 40 houses, 89 shops and many vehicles were burnt in the inferno.

A running generator inside the gas depot was suspected of causing a spark that triggered the blast, Farinloye said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Vehicles Nema Lagos Nigeria Women Gas From

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

39 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

41 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

46 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

58 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.