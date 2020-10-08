Fuel truck blast kills five in Lagos: emergency services

Lagos, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A gas-laden truck exploded and caught fire early Thursday in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, leaving five dead and three others seriously injured and destroying dozens of homes and shops, the emergency services said.

The incident -- the latest in a string of fuel accidents in Nigeria -- occurred at around 6:00 am as the truck was offloading gas at a depot in the district of Baruwa-Ipaja, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP.

He said rescue workers promptly deployed to the scene.

"We have recovered five charred bodies and rescued three others -- a woman and her children -- from the scene," he said.

Farinloye said those injured were receiving treatment "for severe burns" at a nearby hospital.

He said over 40 houses, 89 shops and many vehicles were burnt in the inferno.

A running generator inside the gas depot was suspected of causing a spark that triggered the blast, Farinloye said.