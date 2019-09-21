UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuelling Populism And Influencing Votes - Austria's Biggest Tabloid

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:50 AM

Fuelling populism and influencing votes - Austria's biggest tabloid

Vienna, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal cost Austria's far-right its place in government, but also the tacit support of the country's most powerful newspaper, the tabloid Kronen Zeitung.

With the Freedom Party (FPOe) vying to form a coalition government again after snap polls on September 29, the party founded by former Nazis in the 1950s can hardly afford the ill-will of the tabloid read by a third of adults in the small Alpine country.

"No one can rule without the Krone," the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung wrote recently.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung, together with German weekly Der Spiegel, broke the "Ibiza-gate" scandal when they published hidden camera footage in May that brought down the government, leading to the fresh elections to be set.

In the recordings, filmed on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza, FPOe leader Heinz-Christian Strache appears to offer contracts to a fake backer in exchange for campaign help.

He also outlines a plan how the woman, who remained off camera but claimed to be the niece of a Russian oligarch, could take control of the Kronen Zeitung.

Strache resigned from his posts as party leader and Austrian vice-chancellor. The remarks also caused an outcry among the central European country's media.

- Tool of power - Even though the Krone spreads messages similar to those of the far-right party, including stoking fear of immigrants and mistrust of EU institutions, the paper prides itself on "not being among those that can be bought" with its sole loyalty to its readers.

In the "Ibiza-gate" aftermath Kronen Zeitung -- The Crown Newspaper -- published several headlines slamming Strache in a "never seen" reaction, according to Raimund Loew, a veteran journalist working for Austria's public television.

But how did the newspaper, which celebrated sixty years since its founding this year, become such a tool of power? "A third of Austrian adults read the Krone every day. Its readership is larger than that of the other five dailies combined," says political scientist Fritz Plasser, who has conducted several studies on the tabloid.

Even with a declining circulation in recent years, it sells some 700,000 copies in Austria every day, servicing two million readers, out of the country's 8.8 million inhabitants.

Plasser says the Krone "accelerated the rise of populism" in Austria.

"The Krone was the first newspaper to touch emotions... and so connect to its readers," Plasser tells AFP.

"This influence has rubbed off on politicians who have adopted the emotional strategy to reach the wider public."

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Exchange Russia German Alpine Austria May September Women Media TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

9 minutes ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

24 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

39 minutes ago

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces 2019 race route

39 minutes ago

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.