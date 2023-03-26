UrduPoint.com

Fuellkrug At Double As Germany Sink Peru

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Mainz, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Two goals from Niclas Fuellkrug helped Germany blow away their World Cup blues with a 2-0 win in a friendly against Peru on Saturday.

Fuellkrug struck twice in the first half to give Hansi Flick's side a welcome victory in their first game since a catastrophic World Cup campaign in Qatar last year which ended with a group stage exit.

"It was all about getting a good start to the year today," said Fuellkrug.

"After what happened at the World Cup, it was important that we started well in 2023, so I'm happy we managed to do that," added Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who deputised in place of the injured Manuel Neuer.

With his side automatically qualifying for Euro 2024 as hosts, Flick had made clear his desire to experiment with younger players in friendlies against Peru and Belgium.

The German coach named a squad which contained five uncapped players and left out big-name stars such as Thomas Mueller, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan.

But it was 30-year-old Bundesliga journeyman Fuellkrug who made the difference as Germany eased past a toothless Peru side.

