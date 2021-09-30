Fugitive ex-Nazi death camp secretary 'has been found': court

Itzehoe, Germany, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Authorities in Germany have located a 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary who failed to turn up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, a court spokeswoman said.

Irmgard Furchner, who is charged with complicity in the murders of more than 10,000 people, "has been found", said Frederike Milhoffer, a spokeswoman for the court, adding that the judge will determine whether to remand her in custody.