UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fugitive Ivory Coast Opposition Chief Arrested: Party

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested: party

Abidjan, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan has been arrested north of Abidjan, his party said Saturday, as prosecutors investigate President Alassane Ouattara's rivals for rejecting his reelection.

Ouattara won a third mandate by a landslide after opposition leaders called for a boycott, triggering a crisis in Ivory Coast by accusing him of breaking with two-term presidential limits.

"Affi N'Guessan was arrested during the night," in the central eastern town of Bongouanou, said Eddie Ane, a member of his Ivorian Popular Front party.

N'Guessan, a former prime minister, was the opposition spokesman and a candidate in the October 31 presidential election.

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes over Ouattara's third term since August, reviving fears that francophone West Africa's top economy could spiral into post-election violence, as a decade ago when fighting killed 3,000.

Ivory Coast prosecutors said Friday they were investigating three opposition leaders for insurrection, murder and terrorism.

N'Guessan and opposition chief Henri Konan Bedie had called for a campaign of civil disobedience during the election. After rejecting the result, they called for a transitional government.

Security forces have blockaded the homes of several opposition chiefs in Abidjan.

In power since 2010, Ouattara had said that at the end of his second term he planned to make way for a new generation, with supporters praising him for bringing economic growth and stability.

The sudden death of his chosen successor in July prompted the former IMF economist to change his mind. He says a 2016 reform allows him to reset presidential term limits and run for a third time.

Related Topics

Election Africa Murder IMF Prime Minister Abidjan Ivory Coast July August October 2016 Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

President approves amendments to Personal Status, ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 672 recove ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PPP will not stand by PML-N fr ..

24 minutes ago

Infinix Note 8 – Re-shaping the 64MP Quad Camera ..

30 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Resolution on Legal Affairs Dep ..

35 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Rosatom Discuss Prospects of Building ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.