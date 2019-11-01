UrduPoint.com
Fugitive Malaysian 1MDB Financier Offered Asylum: Spokesperson

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A Malaysian financier wanted for his role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB financial scandal has been offered asylum abroad, his spokesman said Friday, as reports surfaced he was in the middle East.

The news came a day after US officials announced that Low Taek Jho had struck a settlement to forfeit assets worth $700 million, including a Beverly Hills hotel and a private jet, as part of efforts to recover stolen cash.

The jet-setting former unofficial adviser to 1Malaysia Development Berhad allegedly played a key role in plundering the sovereign wealth fund, in a fraud that also purportedly involved former premier Najib Razak.

The whereabouts of Low, who has been charged over the scandal in the US and Malaysia, are a mystery but his representatives now say he has been offered asylum, without naming a country.

"We understand that Mr. Low was offered asylum in August 2019 by a country that acts in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and European Convention on Human Rights," a spokesperson for Mr. Low, through his attorneys, told AFP.

The spokesperson did not provide further details.

