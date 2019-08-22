Fuglsang pens new two-year Astana deal ahead of Vuelta

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Danish veteran Jakob Fuglsang penned a new two-year deal with Astana on Wednesday in a timely boost ahead of the Vuelta a Espana which gets underway this weekend.

The 34-year-old, whose Tour de France hopes were shattered in a race-ending fall last month, will remain with the Kazakh team until 2021.

"I'm happy to stay with the team as I feel here like at home. I've been with Astana for seven years already and I am happy to continue," said Fuglsang who has already won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour of Andalucia this season.

"In the next days I am going to start the Vuelta where I'd like to go for the stages and to try to find the legs for the last part of the season."