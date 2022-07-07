UrduPoint.com

Fujian To Host 14th Straits Forum

Published July 07, 2022

Fujian to host 14th Straits Forum

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The 14th Straits Forum will be held in Fujian Province on the Chinese mainland from July 12, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Thursday.

A total of 43 events will take place both online and offline, which are to attract around 2,000 people from Taiwan for offline activities, according to spokesperson Zhu Fenglian.

This year's forum will carry on the theme of promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

