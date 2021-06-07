UrduPoint.com
Fujimori Edges Ahead Of Castillo In Tight Peru Presidential Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Lima, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori held a narrow lead over radical leftist Pedro Castillo following a partial vote count in Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

With 52.9 percent of the vote counted after 42 percent of polling stations were tallied, Fujimori edged ahead in a seesaw battle for the presidency after Ipsos pollsters declared a "statistical draw" following an earlier exit poll and quick count.

Peru's new leader will need to tackle a country in crisis, suffering from recession and with the worst coronavirus fatality rate in the world after recording over 184,000 deaths among its 33 million population.

Peruvians will also look to the winner to end years of political turbulence after four presidents in the last three years, and with seven of the last 10 of the country's leaders either having been convicted of or investigated for corruption.

Piero Corvetto, head of Peru's top electoral body (ONPE) warned that many polling stations from rural areas -- Castillo's stronghold -- had yet to be tallied.

"They haven't counted our votes yet," Castillo told supporters in Tacabamba, in the northern Cajamarca region where he lives.

An exit poll by Ipsos after voting ended at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT) showed Fujimori just ahead with 50.3 percent, sparking protests from Castillo supporters outside the ONPE offices in the capital Lima.

But three hours later the pollsters released a quick count that showed Castillo in front with 50.2 percent, bringing scenes of joy and celebrations to the northern Cajamarca region.

Castillo, 51, had earlier urged his supporters to "stay calm.""Seeing how small the gap is, it is essential to maintain prudence and I say that for all Peruvians," added Fujimori, who had earlier been seen hugging family and campaign staff following the exit poll.

Both candidates promised to respect the results when voting earlier in the day.

