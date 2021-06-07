Fujimori leads with 52.9% after partial Peru vote count: electoral body

Lima, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori led with 52.9 percent against radical leftist Pedro Castillo following a partial vote count in Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

Votes from 42 percent of the polling stations had been counted, Peru's top electoral body said. But the body's head Piero Corvetto warned that many polling stations from rural areas -- Castillo's bastion -- had yet to be tallied.