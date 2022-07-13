Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A Tokyo court Wednesday ordered former executives from the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion Yen ($97 billion) for failing to prevent the disaster, plaintiffs said.

Four ex-bosses from the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) were ordered to pay the damages in a suit brought by shareholders over the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive tsunami in 2011.

Plaintiffs emerged from the Tokyo court holding banners reading "shareholders win" and "responsibility recognised".

Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the ruling, and said they believed it to be the largest amount of compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in Japan.

"All technology is at risk for human error. But nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment," the plaintiffs said in a separate statement after the ruling.

"Executives for firms that operate such nuclear plants bear enormous responsibility, which cannot compare with that of other companies.

" The shareholders argued that the disaster could have been prevented if TEPCO bosses had listened to research and carried out preventative measures like placing an emergency power source on higher ground.

But officials said the studies they were presented with were not credible and the risks could not have been predicted.

In a statement read to AFP by a TEPCO spokesman, the firm said: "We again express our heartfelt apology to people in Fukushima and members of society broadly for causing trouble and worry" with the disaster.

But it declined to comment on the ruling, including whether there would be any appeal.

Hiroyuki Kawai, a lawyer representing shareholders, called the decision "historic".

"We realise that 13 trillion yen is well beyond their capacity to pay," he told reporters, adding that the plaintiffs expect the men to pay as much as their assets allow.