UrduPoint.com

Fukushima Operator Ex-bosses Ordered To Pay $97 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A Tokyo court Wednesday ordered former executives from the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion Yen ($97 billion) for failing to prevent the disaster, plaintiffs said.

Four ex-bosses from the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) were ordered to pay the damages in a suit brought by shareholders over the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive tsunami in 2011.

Plaintiffs emerged from the Tokyo court holding banners reading "shareholders win" and "responsibility recognised".

Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the ruling, and said they believed it to be the largest amount of compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in Japan.

"All technology is at risk for human error. But nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment," the plaintiffs said in a separate statement after the ruling.

"Executives for firms that operate such nuclear plants bear enormous responsibility, which cannot compare with that of other companies.

" The shareholders argued that the disaster could have been prevented if TEPCO bosses had listened to research and carried out preventative measures like placing an emergency power source on higher ground.

But officials said the studies they were presented with were not credible and the risks could not have been predicted.

In a statement read to AFP by a TEPCO spokesman, the firm said: "We again express our heartfelt apology to people in Fukushima and members of society broadly for causing trouble and worry" with the disaster.

But it declined to comment on the ruling, including whether there would be any appeal.

Hiroyuki Kawai, a lawyer representing shareholders, called the decision "historic".

"We realise that 13 trillion yen is well beyond their capacity to pay," he told reporters, adding that the plaintiffs expect the men to pay as much as their assets allow.

Related Topics

Tsunami Technology Nuclear Company Fukushima Tokyo Reading Japan All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

54 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

56 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.