UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fulham Boss Parker Signs New Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Fulham boss Parker signs new deal

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Fulham have rewarded manager Scott Parker with a new three-year deal after he won promotion back to the Premier League.

The 39-year-old former England international was named caretaker boss following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February 2019 and given the job on a permanent basis despite the west London club's relegation.

Parker led Fulham out of the Championship at the first attempt via the play-offs and has now been given a new deal until 2023.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal which shows mutual faith and commitment, on both my side and the club's," Parker said.

"I'm pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month." Parker made 128 appearance for Fulham and was club captain by the time he retired in 2017, with the former midfielder returning to the club as a coach the following year.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan said: "We believed in Scott Parker when we signed him as a player in 2013, and we believed in him as our caretaker manager at the end of our most recent season in the Premier League.

"Our belief and confidence in Scott is stronger than ever today and is evident in this new three-year contract, which is fully deserved, and I'm thoroughly honoured to offer as we return next week to top-flight football."Parker's deal is a further boost to the Craven Cottage club's Premier League preparations.

Anthony Knockaert and Harrison Reed have signed permanent deals with the club after impressing on loan, while Antonee Robinson and Mario Lemina have also arrived at the club

Related Topics

Football Loan Job London February 2017 2019 All Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

28 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

2 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

2 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

2 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe ex-VP stands trial for abuse of power

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.