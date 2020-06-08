UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Full Crowds Allowed At New Zealand Super Rugby: Organisers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Full crowds allowed at New Zealand Super Rugby: organisers

Wellington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :There will be no crowd restrictions when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, competition organisers said Monday, hailing the move as a world first after the coronavirus.

"Super Rugby Aotearoa will be the first professional rugby competition in the world to have fans return en-masse in the COVID-19 era when the competition kicks off in Dunedin on Saturday," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

The competition involves New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams and has been set up as a temporary domestic replacement for the southern hemisphere club tournament, which is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Dunedin New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

7 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

9 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.