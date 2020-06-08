Full crowds allowed at New Zealand Super Rugby: organisers

Wellington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :There will be no crowd restrictions when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, competition organisers said Monday, hailing the move as a world first after the coronavirus.

"Super Rugby Aotearoa will be the first professional rugby competition in the world to have fans return en-masse in the COVID-19 era when the competition kicks off in Dunedin on Saturday," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

The competition involves New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams and has been set up as a temporary domestic replacement for the southern hemisphere club tournament, which is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.