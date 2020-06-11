Full crowds, rule tweaks and Carter as Kiwi Super Rugby returns

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Super Rugby makes a comeback in New Zealand this weekend with full crowds allowed in a major landmark for professional sport's emergence from the coronavirus shutdown.

High-profile Auckland Blues recruit Dan Carter will be among those looking on as rugby reaps the reward of New Zealand's success in achieving zero cases of COVID-19.

Organisers say the competition will be the first professional sport played without crowd restrictions anywhere in the world since the pandemic took hold, although football leagues in Vietnam and Turkmenistan might dispute the claim.

It is certainly highest profile sport to throw open its doors and its visibility was given an added boost with All Black legend Carter's shock decision to sign for the Blues at the age of 38, five years after his international retirement.

Super Rugby Aotearoa -- the Maori name for New Zealand -- is a temporary domestic replacement for the suspended 15-team southern hemisphere club competition, which has been in limbo since mid-March.

Featuring New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams, the 10-round competition will have two matches each weekend.

The opening fixture Saturday sees Otago Highlanders meet Waikato Chiefs at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, where student fans in "The Zoo" section of the ground are sure to offering full-throated support and generating an electric atmosphere.

The Highlanders' backline has been boosted by the recruitment of livewire former international Nehe Milner-Skudder, while the Chiefs are missing newly anointed All Blacks captain Sam Cane with a back strain.