Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pere Lachaise in Paris, the most visited cemetery in the world thanks to celebrities buried there, is welcoming crowds back after years of Covid restrictions with a back-to-nature setting that helps them keep cool in the summer heat.

Doors frontman Jim Morrison, Irish writer Oscar Wilde, French singer Edith Piaf and composer maestro Frederic Chopin are among the 70,000 more or less famous people resting at the necropolis, with some graves turned into shrines by worshipping fans.

As the Paris summer has turned sunny again, visitors are flocking the cemetery, happily wandering and often getting lost among the headstones and the grassy paths, AFP reporters observed, putting the Pere Lachaise back on track for its usual 7,000 daily visitor average.

Most starstruck tourists have eyes for little else but their maps as they seek out specific graves, but some will have noticed that the cemetery is much greener than it was before the global coronavirus pandemic forced visitors away.

The cemetery authorities have started a major drive to "re-naturalise" the site, said park curator Benoit Gallot, who has held the job since 2018.

Dandelions, wild orchids and clover are sprouting among headstones and on the cobbled paths, and there are new patches of lawn where there was only gravel.