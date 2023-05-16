BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Zhang Yimou's first attempt at the "suspense plus comedy" genre, "Full River Red," has concluded its box office run, ranking an impressive sixth on China's all-time box office chart with 4.54 billion Yuan (653.76 million U.S. Dollars) in earnings.

The film's final showings occurred Monday.

Meanwhile, Guo Fan's "The Wandering Earth II," which is a prequel to a popular 2019 sci-fi blockbuster, also finished its theatrical run, securing the 10th spot on the all-time box office chart with 4.03 billion yuan, according to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

Both movies were released on Jan.

22 during the Spring Festival holiday.

The Spring Festival holiday is one of the most profitable moviegoing periods in China. Six out of China's top 10 all-time box office earners were released during this holiday season. The 2019 Spring Festival film "The Wandering Earth" stands strong in the fifth position on the chart, remaining China's highest-grossing sci-fi film to date.

With domestic films dominating the chart, the only foreign film to make it into the top 10 was "Avengers: Endgame," which claimed the eighth position with 4.25 billion yuan, following its release in April 2019.