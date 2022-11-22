Fully Flooded by Football Fans, the Saudi Home Zone in Doha Continues to Receive Unprecedented Turnout

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi Home Zone in Doha witnessed a crowded turnout of football fans, filling it to the reams, organizers reported.

Organized by the Saudi Football Federation, the Saudi Home zone was opened on a 18000 sq.m. area on Doha cornice which witnessed, on its first day yesterday, more than 21 events launched from ten pavilions designed to introduce the Saudi and Arab Gulf region's culture and heritage to the entire world.

Starting with the opening ceremony of the Mondial, the Saudi Home zone showed, through its giant television screens, the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador to thousands of football lovers who came here to enjoy Qatar world cup 2022.

The wide squares of the Saudi Home zone gathered supporters of Arab national teams qualified to the world cup in addition to other fans from elsewhere. They enjoyed arts and folkloric displays, including interesting Najdi Arda and Samiri men dance of Saudi Arabia. Among other enjoyable activities, the Saudi Home zone is set to offer several distinguished and interactive experiments at the dreams pavilion using virtual technology, including playing football with some great retired players, taking photos while dressing in the Saudi national team uniform, tasting Saudi popular food, and visiting eagles museum etc.