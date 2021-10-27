UrduPoint.com

Fully Vaccinated Australians Free To Travel Overseas From November, COVID-19 Booster Dose Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Fully vaccinated Australians free to travel overseas from November, COVID-19 booster dose approved

CANBERRA, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Most Australians will be able to freely leave the country from November, the government has announced.

The Federal government on Tuesday night changed the Human Biosecurity Determination -- a law created in March 2020 to restrict international travel during the coronavirus pandemic to remove the need for fully vaccinated Australians to ask for permission to leave the country.

It means that from Nov. 1, Australians who have received two coronavirus vaccine doses will be able to freely leave the country for the first time since March 2020.

Greg Hunt, Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care, said it was the first stage in Australia's reopening to the world.

"Australian citizens and permanent residents who want to travel overseas will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated with a Therapeutic Goods Administration -- approved or recognized vaccine, with the second dose occurring at least seven days prior to travel," he said on Wednesday in Canberra.

People who have not been vaccinated will still have to apply with the Department of Home Affairs to leave the country and face stricter quarantine protocols on their return.

On Wednesday morning, Australia reported more than 1,800 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

The majority of new cases were in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, where 1,534 cases and 13 deaths were reported.

As of Tuesday, more than 74 percent of Australians aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

On Wednesday the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 18 years and older, six months after their second dose.

Subject to the final advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), it is expected that a general population booster program will commence no later than Nov. 8 with original priority groups, including people in aged care and disability care settings, to be offered the option to receive a booster as a priority, according to Hunt.

Related Topics

World Australia Victoria Canberra Melbourne March November 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Schedule for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Socc ..

Schedule for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021 announced

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad police arrest three TTP ‘extortionists ..

Islamabad police arrest three TTP ‘extortionists’

8 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE effectively harnesses AI potentia ..

Local Press: UAE effectively harnesses AI potential

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.55 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.55 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.