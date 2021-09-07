UrduPoint.com

Funding Needed To Tackle Life-shortening Air Pollution: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Funding needed to tackle life-shortening air pollution: report

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Even as air pollution shaves years off life expectancy, fossil fuel projects get more funding than clean air initiatives, a global report said Tuesday.

An annual survey by the Clean Air Fund, which looks into how much money is given to the fight against air pollution by donor governments and philanthropic organisations, found that air quality is low on the list of funding priorities.

Less than one percent of development spending and under 0.1 percent of philanthropic grants worldwide went towards cleaner air, fund executive director Jane Burston told AFP, citing the latest data available.

"It just doesn't match the scale of the problem," she said.

Both the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) cite air pollution as one of the world's most lethal environmental problems, responsible for millions of deaths.

The burning of fossil fuels is directly responsible for two-thirds of air pollution, with residents of low- and middle-income countries most exposed.

But the survey found official spending to prolong fossil fuel projects in 2019 and 2020 exceeded aid for clean air by more than a fifth.

It also found that countries in Asia received over 80 percent of development aid to fight air pollution between 2015 and 2020.

China was the largest recipient, receiving 45 percent of the funding as the government declared a "war against pollution" after air quality hit a dangerous low in 2013.

And it has reduced particulate pollution by nearly a third, according to the annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) published by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute last week, which cited it as a "model of progress".

- Live 2.2 years more - But Burston said more aid needs to be focused on places where a crisis might still be avoided.

The report pleads for grant spending on areas like data gathering in countries where research is underfunded, as well as awareness campaigns.

"A more equitable distribution... looks like funding going more to the countries that are rapidly urbanising," she said, "especially in Africa where air pollution is massively on the rise." Right now, the report notes, only five percent of aid is being deployed across the continent.

Deaths from air pollution in Africa meanwhile have risen 31 percent in 10 years.

The UN blames air pollution for at least seven million deaths every year, and nine out of 10 people breathe air that WHO guidelines say is unhealthy.

The AQLI lists India as the most polluted country with a third of its population at risk of seeing its life expectancy drop by nine years.

It estimates that improving air quality worldwide to meet WHO guidelines would extend average lifespans by 2.2 years.

Related Topics

India Africa World United Nations Progress Chicago Money 2015 2019 2020 From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

33 minutes ago
 &#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE P ..

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Seri ..

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilat ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

8 hours ago
 EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of col ..

EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of collective youth action at IUCN G ..

8 hours ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.