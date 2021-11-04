UrduPoint.com

Funds Seal Deal For Pet Supplier Zooplus After Bidding War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Funds seal deal for pet supplier Zooplus after bidding war

Frankfurt, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two private equity funds completed the purchase of the online pet supplier Zooplus on Thursday after a three-way tussle over several months to acquire the German company.

The takeover offer, which values the company at 3.7 billion Euros ($4.3 billion) and was supported by Zooplus directors, "reached the minimum acceptance threshold of at least 50 percent of all Zooplus shares plus one", the company said in a statement.

The partnership behind the takeover is the result of an agreement struck at the end of October between Swedish fund EQT Partners and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) from the US, which had made competing offers for the online pet store.

The bidding war began in August, when H&F agreed a voluntary takeover offer with the backing of Zooplus directors to purchase the company for 390 euros per share.

American fund KKR and EQT subsequently submitted competing bids at 470 euros a share.

After KKR dropped out of the running, the final agreement between EQT and H&F put their offer at 480 euros per share, valuing the company at 3.7 billion euros.

The two funds will become equal partners in the takeover vehicle "Zorro Bidco", established by H&F.

The final offer was judged to be "very attractive" by directors of Zooplus, which was founded in 1999 and has a presence in 30 European countries.

Driven by a boom in pet adoption and the closure of traditional retailers during the pandemic, the Munich-based company saw its sales increase by 18 percent in 2020 to 1.8 billion euros.

Following the announcement, Zooplus's share price was up 1.4 percent to 479.60 euros at 11:06 GMT on the SDAX index at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange German Company Vehicle Frankfurt Price August October 2020 All From Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Details of West Indies tour of Pakistan confirmed

Details of West Indies tour of Pakistan confirmed

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats Bangladesh b ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats Bangladesh by eight wickets

7 minutes ago
 Turkey, US to Create Working Group to Settle Diffe ..

Turkey, US to Create Working Group to Settle Differences on S-400 - Cavusoglu

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine gets new defence minister to strengthen ar ..

Ukraine gets new defence minister to strengthen army

4 minutes ago
 UK becomes first country to approve anti-Covid pil ..

UK becomes first country to approve anti-Covid pill

6 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan congratulates Hindu community on D ..

CM Mahmood Khan congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.