Funds seal deal for pet supplier Zooplus after bidding war

Frankfurt, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two private equity funds completed the purchase of the online pet supplier Zooplus on Thursday after a three-way tussle over several months to acquire the German company.

The takeover offer, which values the company at 3.7 billion Euros ($4.3 billion) and was supported by Zooplus directors, "reached the minimum acceptance threshold of at least 50 percent of all Zooplus shares plus one", the company said in a statement.

The partnership behind the takeover is the result of an agreement struck at the end of October between Swedish fund EQT Partners and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) from the US, which had made competing offers for the online pet store.

The bidding war began in August, when H&F agreed a voluntary takeover offer with the backing of Zooplus directors to purchase the company for 390 euros per share.

American fund KKR and EQT subsequently submitted competing bids at 470 euros a share.

After KKR dropped out of the running, the final agreement between EQT and H&F put their offer at 480 euros per share, valuing the company at 3.7 billion euros.

The two funds will become equal partners in the takeover vehicle "Zorro Bidco", established by H&F.

The final offer was judged to be "very attractive" by directors of Zooplus, which was founded in 1999 and has a presence in 30 European countries.

Driven by a boom in pet adoption and the closure of traditional retailers during the pandemic, the Munich-based company saw its sales increase by 18 percent in 2020 to 1.8 billion euros.

Following the announcement, Zooplus's share price was up 1.4 percent to 479.60 euros at 11:06 GMT on the SDAX index at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.