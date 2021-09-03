Funeral prayers of Gillani in absentia offered in AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the people have offered funeral prayers, in absentia of Illustrious Kashmir freedom leader Syed Ali Gillani at all tehsil and district headquarters across the liberated territory.

President, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir , Cabinet Ministers , members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Hurriyet leaders and people belonging to all walks of life participated.

The funeral prayers of Syed Ali Gillani were offered in absentia in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli Bhimber, Rawalkot ,Sudhnoti, Bagh, Havali Neelum and Jhelum valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The participants prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace besides paying rich tributes for his unprecedented life long sacrifices rendered for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle of Kashmir liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and and to complete the mission of Syed Ali Gillain The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has, at the same time, announced three days of mourning on the sad demise of Syed Ali Gillani who passed away in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir after prolonged illness late last night.

The death of the Kashmiri leader was marked with a day long State,holiday while the state flag remained at half mast.