UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Gillani In Absentia Offered In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Funeral prayers of Gillani in absentia offered in AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the people have offered funeral prayers, in absentia of Illustrious Kashmir freedom leader Syed Ali Gillani at all tehsil and district headquarters across the liberated territory.

President, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir , Cabinet Ministers , members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Hurriyet leaders and people belonging to all walks of life participated.

The funeral prayers of Syed Ali Gillani were offered in absentia in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli Bhimber, Rawalkot ,Sudhnoti, Bagh, Havali Neelum and Jhelum valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The participants prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace besides paying rich tributes for his unprecedented life long sacrifices rendered for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle of Kashmir liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and and to complete the mission of Syed Ali Gillain The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has, at the same time, announced three days of mourning on the sad demise of Syed Ali Gillani who passed away in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir after prolonged illness late last night.

The death of the Kashmiri leader was marked with a day long State,holiday while the state flag remained at half mast.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Jammu Same Jhelum Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Cabinet Sad

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

38 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

34 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

34 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

34 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.