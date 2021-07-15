Funes Mori brace fuels Mexico in Gold Cup win over Guatemala, El Salvador advance

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Two goals from Rogelio Funes Mori helped Mexico get their CONCACAF Gold Cup title defense back on track Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Guatemala at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Held to a goalless draw by Trinidad and Tobago in their tournament opener, Mexico bounced back on the same night that Group A rivals El Salvador became the first team into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Trinidad.

Argentina-born Monterrey striker Funes Mori in the 29th and 55th minutes, and Orbelin Pineda with a 79th-minute header, were plenty for Mexico, who will take on El Salvador on Sunday in a Group A showdown in the 16-nation championship for teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

It was a vindication for Funes Mori, the 30-year-old whose selection by Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino had sparked criticism from former coach Tuca Ferretti and legendary striker Luis Hernandez because of his Argentinian roots.

In a match delayed more than half an hour by a sudden thunderstorm, Funes Mori opened the scoring in spectacular style, falling on a long ball from Hector Herrera and eluding Guatemalan defender Kervin Garcia as he turned to bend a shot past goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen for Mexico's first goal of the tournament.

Funes Mori struck again in the second half with a precise finish off a pass from Pineda -- who put the finishing touches on El Tri's victory when he leapt to head home a cross from Luis Rodriguez.