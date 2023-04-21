Funny-side up: Comedy booming in French-speaking Canada

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Home to a prestigious comedy school, the world's largest annual laughs festival and nightclubs that pack in audiences for dozens of weekly stand-up shows, comedy is serious business in Montreal.

Hundreds of comedians regularly ply their trade in the French-speaking Canadian city after the number of local stages offering to showcase their talents exploded in recent years.

Improv, topical, observational or deadpan comedy in both French and English, from pioneers such as Tom Green -- host of a popular MTV show in the 1990s -- to newbies trying to find what works on stage, every stand-up style imaginable can found.

Appreciative audiences fill the brisk Quebec night air with laughter, in a province in which comedy shows are a top entertainment draw.

"Comedy in Quebec, we take it seriously," said comedian Simon Delisle.

At the popular Bordel Comedy Club in Montreal, Charles Deschamps -- with a microphone in hand and a staid brick wall as a backdrop -- lets loose on a packed room with joke after joke, eliciting giggles and guffaws from the audience.

Opened in 2015, the comedy cabaret presents several shows a night -- and usually sells out even before the line-up is finalized, said Deschamps, who is also part-owner of the club.

Building on its runaway success, the cabaret doubled its capacity by opening a second stage last year and expanded its bookings.

"It's a way to relax," says a grinning Manuel St-Aubin, 27, a regular at the club.

At the Bordel, "the laughter is loud, people applaud a lot," observes Certe Mathurin, contrasting Canadians' outbursts with more muted Paris audiences.