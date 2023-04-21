UrduPoint.com

Funny-side Up: Comedy Booming In French-speaking Canada

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Funny-side up: Comedy booming in French-speaking Canada

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Home to a prestigious comedy school, the world's largest annual laughs festival and nightclubs that pack in audiences for dozens of weekly stand-up shows, comedy is serious business in Montreal.

Hundreds of comedians regularly ply their trade in the French-speaking Canadian city after the number of local stages offering to showcase their talents exploded in recent years.

Improv, topical, observational or deadpan comedy in both French and English, from pioneers such as Tom Green -- host of a popular MTV show in the 1990s -- to newbies trying to find what works on stage, every stand-up style imaginable can found.

Appreciative audiences fill the brisk Quebec night air with laughter, in a province in which comedy shows are a top entertainment draw.

"Comedy in Quebec, we take it seriously," said comedian Simon Delisle.

At the popular Bordel Comedy Club in Montreal, Charles Deschamps -- with a microphone in hand and a staid brick wall as a backdrop -- lets loose on a packed room with joke after joke, eliciting giggles and guffaws from the audience.

Opened in 2015, the comedy cabaret presents several shows a night -- and usually sells out even before the line-up is finalized, said Deschamps, who is also part-owner of the club.

Building on its runaway success, the cabaret doubled its capacity by opening a second stage last year and expanded its bookings.

"It's a way to relax," says a grinning Manuel St-Aubin, 27, a regular at the club.

At the Bordel, "the laughter is loud, people applaud a lot," observes Certe Mathurin, contrasting Canadians' outbursts with more muted Paris audiences.

Related Topics

World Business Paris 2015 From Top

Recent Stories

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

27 minutes ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

32 minutes ago
 Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to hel ..

Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to help developing countries meet c ..

32 minutes ago
 vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Jo ..

Vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Joy and Togetherness

34 minutes ago
 "Unilever & Mindshare continue bringing industry-f ..

"Unilever & Mindshare continue bringing industry-firsts, hosting first-ever Rama ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.