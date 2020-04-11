UrduPoint.com
Furloughed Staff In Sweden Retrain To Help Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, airline and hotel employees in Sweden are retraining to work as hospital and nursing home assistants as the death toll nears 900 in the Scandinavian country.

The initiative offers cabin crew -- mostly from SAS Scandinavian airlines which said last month it would place 10,000 crew on furlough -- courses to qualify to assist in hospitals and training for hotel workers to work in nursing homes.

"I never could have imagined when we started the new year 2020 that I would end up working here," said Leena Engblom, a member of SAS's cabin crew who signed up to train at Sophiahemmet University, a nursing school and also a private hospital.

After a three-day crash course in communicable diseases, hygiene and treating patients and one day of practical training, Engblom, 48, started working as a medical assistant at the redbrick hospital in Stockholm.

Participants from the course have been sent to work at Sophiahemmet and other hospitals in the Stockholm region, which pay their salaries.

Engblom now does administrative tasks, helps to clean and welcomes patients.

