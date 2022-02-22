Further diplomacy crucial to avoid Ukraine 'catastrophe': Scholz

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday pleaded for Russia and the West to keep talking after President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

As well as initial sanctions, continued diplomacy is "important to prevent a further escalation and thus a catastrophe" in the region, Scholz said. "This is the objective of all our diplomatic efforts," he said.