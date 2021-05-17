UrduPoint.com
Fury Says Heayweight Title Showdown Against Joshua In Saudi Arabia On August 14

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Fury says heayweight title showdown against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Tyson Fury said Sunday his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

"Massive announcement FURY VS JOSHUA IS ON AUGUST 14 in The kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The worlds (sic) biggest sporting event all eyes on us," Fury tweeted.

Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title.

