Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :World champion Tyson Fury is promising to deliver a swift victory over Deontay Wilder next month when the two heavyweights resume their rivalry in a blockbuster trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Fury, the undefeated World Boxing Council champion, came face-to-face with a stony-faced Wilder at a Los Angeles press conference on Tuesday to hype the July 24 bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

Bizarrely, Wilder, who was given a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds by Fury in their second fight in February 2020, declined to talk during Tuesday's event after brief introductory remarks.

"Enough said," Wilder said. "Time to cut off his head. Because come July 24 there will be bloodshed, get your tickets now, I'll see you soon." After that, Wilder remained a silent presence, ignoring questions from a moderator, eyes hidden behind dark sunglasses with large headphones clamped firmly over his ears.

With Wilder giving the audience the silent treatment, it was left to Fury, the 32-year-old self-styled "Gypsy King" from England to do the talking.

Fury -- who faced off in a 5min 30sec staredown with Wilder on stage before the American turned away -- was bemused by the former champion's refusal to engage.

"It shows how weak of a mental person he is and how much of the beating from the last fight has taken an emotional and physical effect on his life," Fury said.

"All this bloodshed stuff, I've heard it all before. He said all this last time. Decapitation and bloodshed and all that. And we all know what happened after that."