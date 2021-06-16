UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fury Vows Knockout After Wilder's Silent Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Fury vows knockout after Wilder's silent treatment

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :World champion Tyson Fury is promising to deliver a swift victory over Deontay Wilder next month when the two heavyweights resume their rivalry in a blockbuster trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Fury, the undefeated World Boxing Council champion, came face-to-face with a stony-faced Wilder at a Los Angeles press conference on Tuesday to hype the July 24 bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

Bizarrely, Wilder, who was given a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds by Fury in their second fight in February 2020, declined to talk during Tuesday's event after brief introductory remarks.

"Enough said," Wilder said. "Time to cut off his head. Because come July 24 there will be bloodshed, get your tickets now, I'll see you soon." After that, Wilder remained a silent presence, ignoring questions from a moderator, eyes hidden behind dark sunglasses with large headphones clamped firmly over his ears.

With Wilder giving the audience the silent treatment, it was left to Fury, the 32-year-old self-styled "Gypsy King" from England to do the talking.

Fury -- who faced off in a 5min 30sec staredown with Wilder on stage before the American turned away -- was bemused by the former champion's refusal to engage.

"It shows how weak of a mental person he is and how much of the beating from the last fight has taken an emotional and physical effect on his life," Fury said.

"All this bloodshed stuff, I've heard it all before. He said all this last time. Decapitation and bloodshed and all that. And we all know what happened after that."

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Las Vegas February July 2020 Event All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 minutes ago

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

9 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

9 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.