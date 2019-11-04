UrduPoint.com
Future Bright For Japan Rugby After 'fairytale' World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Future bright for Japan rugby after 'fairytale' World Cup

Tokyo, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Once mere cannon fodder for rugby's big guns, Japan have staked their place as serious global players after their dream run to the World Cup quarter-finals -- and are now looking to capitalise on their success.

The tournament hosts defied odds of 50/1 to top Pool A with a perfect four wins, including explosive victories over Six Nations powers Ireland and Scotland, to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Not even a 26-3 thrashing by eventual champions South Africa could diminish the remarkable achievement of Jamie Joseph's Brave Blossoms in becoming the first Asian side to reach the last eight -- and the first Tier Two team since Fiji in 2007.

Japan failed to build on the feel-good factor generated four years ago when Eddie Jones led a side he had once described as a World Cup "joke team" to three victories, including an astonishing 34-32 upset over the Springboks.

But Japanese officials are determined not to repeat that mistake after the team's breathless performances swept the hosts past Russia, Ireland, Samoa and Scotland, sparking rugby-mania across a nation infatuated with baseball.

"People said stadiums would be empty, Japan would get heavily beaten -- there was no point having the World Cup here," Koji Tokumasu, senior director of the World Cup organising committee, told AFP.

"But these miraculous things happened, one after another -- now there's a lot of talk Japan will get more games against Tri-Nations or Six Nations teams."The cult of celebrity plays big in Japan, where a life-size chocolate statue of former England footballer David Beckham once popped up outside a Tokyo confectionary store at the height of his stardom.

Japanese rugby fans adopted New Zealand as their second team at the World Cup, largely because the All Blacks were already famous in the country, appearing on billboards and television commercials.

