Future Interim President Vows To Call New Elections In Bolivia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Future interim president vows to call new elections in Bolivia

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's deputy senate speaker, Jeanine Anez -- constitutionally in line to become interim president following Evo Morales' resignation -- pledged Monday to call fresh elections in the troubled South American country.

"We are going to call elections," Anez told reporters in La Paz, saying that there will be "an electoral process that reflects the wants of all Bolivians."Lawmakers are due to meet Tuesday to begin the process of electing an interim president after the resignations of Morales and his ministers left a power vacuum in the country.

