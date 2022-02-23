UrduPoint.com

'Future Of European Security' Being Decided In Ukraine: Zelensky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Wednesday that the "future of European security" was being decided in his country's standoff with Russia.

"We are united in believing that the future of European security is being decided right now, here in our home, in Ukraine," Zelensky said during a joint media appearance with the visiting leaders of Poland and Lithuania.

>