Future of famous Mexican dance hall threatened by pandemic

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico City's famous "Los Angeles" dance hall was once frequented by Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky and Mexican artist Diego Rivera.

It's an emblematic establishment where intellectuals rubbed shoulders with guerrillas, but now its future has been left hanging in the balance by the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles, in the Guerrero neighborhood of central Mexico City, turned off its neon lights on March 22 and is showing no sign of reopening.

It's an iconic place where Mexican writers sought inspiration and Zapatista rebels discussed laying down their arms.

It's also here, amongst the red and fuchsia decor, that Mexican actor Cantinflas -- celebrated throughout Latin America -- met his wife, Valentina Ivanova.

But despite its 83-year history, Los Angeles is teetering on the brink of permanent closure, and its owner has launched an appeal for funds.

Miguel Nieto, grandson of the dance hall's founder, told AFP the club's financial situation was "already difficult," even before the pandemic.

Nieto has run the dance hall for 48 years and employs 25 people, although for special events that number can rise to 100.

What complicates matters even more for the club is that many of its clientele are pensioners, amongst the most at-risk group from the coronavirus, who used to come to dance the mambo, danzon or chachacha.

It's not the only night club to be on the brink: some 2,600 establishments and their 380,000 employees are at risk, according to their union, Anidice.