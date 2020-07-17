UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Future Of Famous Mexican Dance Hall Threatened By Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Future of famous Mexican dance hall threatened by pandemic

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico City's famous "Los Angeles" dance hall was once frequented by Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky and Mexican artist Diego Rivera.

It's an emblematic establishment where intellectuals rubbed shoulders with guerrillas, but now its future has been left hanging in the balance by the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles, in the Guerrero neighborhood of central Mexico City, turned off its neon lights on March 22 and is showing no sign of reopening.

It's an iconic place where Mexican writers sought inspiration and Zapatista rebels discussed laying down their arms.

It's also here, amongst the red and fuchsia decor, that Mexican actor Cantinflas -- celebrated throughout Latin America -- met his wife, Valentina Ivanova.

But despite its 83-year history, Los Angeles is teetering on the brink of permanent closure, and its owner has launched an appeal for funds.

Miguel Nieto, grandson of the dance hall's founder, told AFP the club's financial situation was "already difficult," even before the pandemic.

Nieto has run the dance hall for 48 years and employs 25 people, although for special events that number can rise to 100.

What complicates matters even more for the club is that many of its clientele are pensioners, amongst the most at-risk group from the coronavirus, who used to come to dance the mambo, danzon or chachacha.

It's not the only night club to be on the brink: some 2,600 establishments and their 380,000 employees are at risk, according to their union, Anidice.

Related Topics

Wife Los Angeles Leon Mexico City Angeles Rivera Mexico March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

8 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.