UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G Gordon Liddy, Watergate Break-in Mastermind, Dies At 90

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:20 AM

G Gordon Liddy, Watergate break-in mastermind, dies at 90

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :G Gordon Liddy, a key figure in the 1972 break-in at the Democratic Party's offices in the Watergate building -- the scandal that ended Richard Nixon's presidency -- has died at the age of 90, US media reported Tuesday.

Liddy, a former FBI agent, political strategist and lawyer, orchestrated two break-ins at the Watergate offices of the Democratic National Convention during Nixon's campaign for re-election.

The first time, he oversaw an operation to plant bugs in the offices to help the Nixon campaign understand what their Democratic rival George McGovern was planning. When he sent another group of operatives back to the offices several weeks later, they were caught by police and the plot unraveled.

Liddy was charged with burglary, wiretapping and conspiracy.

He was sentenced to six to 20 years for the plot, but served only 52 months when his sentence was commuted by Jimmy Carter, the Democrat who defeated Gerald Ford, Nixon's vice president who took over when Nixon became the first sitting US president to resign.

After his release from prison, Liddy wrote thrillers and non-fiction books, including his own account of the Watergate break-ins and his time in prison, and later became a talk show radio figure and even made an appearance in the cop show "Miami Vice."Liddy died at the Virginia home of his daughter, his son told the New York Times. The death was not related to Covid-19 and Liddy had been suffering from Parkinson's disease, the family said.

jh/bgs

Related Topics

Police Scandal Died George Virginia Miami New York Colombian Peso FBI Family Media From Ford

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

10 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

8 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

8 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

8 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.