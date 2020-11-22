UrduPoint.com
G20 Commits To Fair Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 PM

G20 commits to fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :G20 leaders said Sunday they will "spare no effort" to ensure the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, and support poor countries whose economies have been ravaged by the crisis.

After a virtual summit hosted by Saudi Arabia they said in a closing statement: "We have mobilised resources to address the immediate financing needs in global health to support the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of safe and effective Covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

