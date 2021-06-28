UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Foreign, Development Ministers To Gather In Italy This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

G20 foreign, development ministers to gather in Italy this week

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The foreign and development ministers of G20 countries will meet in Italy on Tuesday and Wednesday for discussions focused on global governance, multilateralism, and sustainable development in Africa.

Foreign ministers will hold two sessions, according to a statement on the G20 web page."The first one will focus on global governance and multilateralism as a key tool to address major global challenges and promote a sustainable and resilient recovery," read the statement.

"At the heart of the debate there will be the need to strengthen international cooperation and multilateral institutions in key areas such as global health, sustainable development, climate action, and international trade." The second session will be "devoted to the relations with the African continent, with a specific focus on sustainable development." "The meeting will discuss the most appropriate policy measures in a range of important areas, such as the inclusion of young people and women, trade, fight against climate change, and energy transition," the statement said.

A ministerial event on humanitarian assistance will take place on Wednesday at the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi, operated by the World food Programme.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and WFP Executive Director David Beasley, "will discuss the role played by logistics in the global response to future humanitarian and health crises and will be an opportunity to share the "lessons learned" in the fight against the pandemic.""This will lead to strengthening the capacity of humanitarian preparedness and response. The event will result in a Presidency report that will be forwarded to G20 Leaders ahead of the October Summit," according to the G20 presidency.

Turkey will be represented at the meetings by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Young Brindisi David Lead Italy October Women Event Share

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

1 hour ago

MFNCA organises 3rd lecture under Electoral Cultur ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

2 hours ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.