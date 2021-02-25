UrduPoint.com
G20 Must Help Poorer Nations Acquire Vaccines: Yellen

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

G20 must help poorer nations acquire vaccines: Yellen

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Governments in wealthier nations must help poorer countries gain access to vaccines to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

In the battle to help the global economic recovery from the crisis, "Our first task must be stopping the virus," with worldwide immunizations, Yellen said in a letter to G20 finance officials.

"I urge G20 countries to increase their support to meet the high, unmet needs of these initiatives. A rapid and truly global vaccination program is the strongest stimulus we can provide to the global economy."

