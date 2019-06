(@imziishan)

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Leaders of the Group of 20 opened a high-stakes summit in Japan's Osaka Friday that is expected to be one of the most fractious in years.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the meeting, which will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions and climate change.