G20 Summit: Who Is Coming To India, And Who Is Not

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 08:40 AM

G20 summit: Who is coming to India, and who is not

New Delhi, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Leaders from the world's top economies arrive in India on Friday for a two-day G20 summit overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, worries over the global economy and climate change.

Host India has coined the optimistic slogan "One Earth, One Family, One Future", but the leaders of the Group of 20 nations are riven by differences and strategic fault lines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are skipping the September 9-10 summit in the capital New Delhi.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union, making up about 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.

