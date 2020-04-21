UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Vows 'sufficient' Global Food Supplies Amid Virus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 PM

G20 vows 'sufficient' global food supplies amid virus

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :G20 agriculture ministers on Tuesday pledged to ensure "sufficient" global food supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic as the UN warned the number of people facing acute hunger globally could nearly double.

"We will work together to help ensure that sufficient, safe, affordable, and nutritious food continues to be available and accessible to all people, including the poorest, the most vulnerable, and displaced people," said the ministers from the 20 most advanced economies.

"Under the current challenging circumstances, we stress the importance of avoiding food losses and waste caused by disruptions throughout food supply chains, which could exacerbate food insecurity and nutrition risks and economic loss," they said after a virtual meeting hosted by the group's current president Saudi Arabia.

As COVID-19 lockdowns disrupt the global economy, the G20 ministers also said they were working to prevent "excessive food price volatility" in international markets.

The ministers stressed it was important that coronavirus restrictions do not create "unnecessary barriers" to trade and food supply chains.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could increase to 265 million in 2020, from 135 million in 2019, as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, the United Nation's World Food Programme warned on Tuesday.

The warning came as a report by the WFP and its partners said food insecurity had already risen last year before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

It found that 135 million people in 55 countries were living in acute food crises or outright humanitarian emergencies last year.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Price Saudi Arabia 2019 2020 Market All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

31 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

46 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Another patient tested negative, discharge from ho ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.