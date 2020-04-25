UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Vows To Spur Recovery In Virus-hit Tourism Sector

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

G20 vows to spur recovery in virus-hit tourism sector

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :G20 nations pledged Friday to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic on global tourism, one of the hardest-hit industries in which millions risk losing their jobs.

COVID-19 lockdowns have pounded international tourism, which is estimated to see a 45 percent decline this year according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

G20 tourism ministers pledged to ensure coordination as their countries ease lockdowns and travel restrictions, and to support the struggling industry's recovery.

"We commit to helping tourism sector businesses.

.. entrepreneurs and workers to adapt and thrive in a new post-crisis era," the ministers said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting hosted by the group's current president Saudi Arabia.

Up to 75 million jobs are at risk in the labour-intensive sector, they said, citing the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The tourism minister of Saudi Arabia, voiced hope the pandemic's impact would be "short-term".

"The sites are still there, hotels are still there, restaurants are still there, waiting for visitors to come back," Ahmed al-Khatib told AFP.

Related Topics

World Saudi Arabia Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

11 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.