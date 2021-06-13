G7 backs accelerated action on climate change ahead of COP26 summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 formally backed Sunday ramping up collective action on climate change and conservation, vowing to drastically limit government investment in coal this year and protect swathes of land and ocean over this decade.

"We commit to... halving our collective emissions over the two decades to 2030, increasing and improving climate finance to 2025 and to conserve or protect at least 30 percent of our land and oceans by 2030," the group of leading economies said in a joint communique after a three-day summit in southwest England.