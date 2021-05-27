G7 calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of Belarus journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Thursday called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist arrested by the regime in Minsk after the plane he was on was diverted.

"We demand the immediate and unconditional release" of Protasevich, "as well as all other journalists and political prisoners held in Belarus," the ministers said in a joint statement published by the British government.