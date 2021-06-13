G7 calls for new WHO-led 'Covid-19 origins' study in China

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 on Sunday urged China to cooperate with the World Health Organization on a "transparent" second-phase probe into how the global coronavirus pandemic began.

"We.

.. call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China", the elite group said in their final statement after a three-day summit.