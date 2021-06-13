G7 Calls For New WHO-led 'Covid-19 Origins' Study In China
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:50 PM
Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The G7 on Sunday urged China to cooperate with the World Health Organization on a "transparent" second-phase probe into how the global coronavirus pandemic began.
"We.
.. call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China", the elite group said in their final statement after a three-day summit.